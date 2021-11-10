Acclaimed director’s retrospective to have local premiere at Neon

Caption A retrospective of Academy and Emmy Award-winning documentarian Julia Reichert titled “Julia Reichert: 50 Years in Film” will begin Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Neon. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

On Nov. 21, Reichert, who taught film at Wright State University for 28 years and has battled significant health challenges, will discuss her career and origins. The event will also include a screening of “Growing Up Female,” Reichert and Klein’s groundbreaking 1971 documentary detailing how girls and women are socialized. This film, Reichert’s senior project at Antioch College, was selected in 2011 by the Library of Congress for the National Film Registry of historically significant films.

The 2021 events in the retrospective are:

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.: Julia Reichert Artist Talk and “Growing Up Female” (1971)

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.: “Union Maids” (1976) and “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant” (2009)

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.: “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists” (1984)

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.: Julia’s Hidden Gems and Deep Cuts: Four shorter documentaries from Reichert’s body of work: “Methadone – An American Way of Dealing” (1974), “Sparkle” (2012), “Making Morning Star” (2014) and “No Guns for Christmas” (2014)

Reichert’s retrospective will continue in 2022 with films and dates to be announced.

Tickets are $10 for each screening and available on the Neon’s website or at the Neon box office.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.