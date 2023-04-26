BreakingNews
Agave & Rye sets opening date for Centerville location
X

Agave & Rye sets opening date for Centerville location

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
54 minutes ago

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall delivering “epic tacos” and more, is kicking off summer with the opening of its Centerville location.

The opening date is Wednesday, June 21, according to Agave & Rye’s communications team.

“Centerville has a reputation of being such an amazing community that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of it,” Yavonne Sarber, CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall previously said. “We’re so excited to celebrate the city itself with local food lovers and restaurant-goers.”

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Agave & Rye to open Centerville location

Agave & Rye will be located at 11 N. Main Street in the space that formerly housed Panera Bread.

“We are excited Agave & Rye selected Uptown Centerville for its newest location,” Michael Norton-Smith, development director for the city of Centerville previously said. “Our work, as outlined in the Uptown Action Plan, is focused on making this district a more accessible, convenient space. We are already seeing significant private investment from business owners who see that potential.”

The new space will seat 200 people inside and 90 people on the patio, according to Sarber. She explained the restaurant’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of “urban grunge” with an eclectic mix of music that spans everything from ‘80s pop hits to today’s essential tracks.

ExploreApril restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 9 opened, 3 closed

Agave & Rye first opened its doors in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky. Additional area locations include Troy and Liberty Township. The restaurant is also planning to open a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, which formerly housed Ritzi’s Service Station.

For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com.

In Other News
1
National Pretzel Day 2023: Where you can score a free pretzel
2
‘Black and Brown Faces’ exhibition searching for local artists
3
April restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 9 opened, 3 closed
4
Dayton’s Silent Disco to celebrate two years at Yellow Cab Tavern
5
‘American Idol’ journey ends for Mason native Michael Williams

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top