Agave & Rye sets opening date for Centerville location

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall delivering “epic tacos” and more, is kicking off summer with the opening of its Centerville location.
The opening date is Wednesday, June 21, according to Agave & Rye’s communications team.
“Centerville has a reputation of being such an amazing community that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of it,” Yavonne Sarber, CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall previously said. “We’re so excited to celebrate the city itself with local food lovers and restaurant-goers.”
Agave & Rye will be located at 11 N. Main Street in the space that formerly housed Panera Bread.
“We are excited Agave & Rye selected Uptown Centerville for its newest location,” Michael Norton-Smith, development director for the city of Centerville previously said. “Our work, as outlined in the Uptown Action Plan, is focused on making this district a more accessible, convenient space. We are already seeing significant private investment from business owners who see that potential.”
The new space will seat 200 people inside and 90 people on the patio, according to Sarber. She explained the restaurant’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of “urban grunge” with an eclectic mix of music that spans everything from ‘80s pop hits to today’s essential tracks.
Agave & Rye first opened its doors in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky. Additional area locations include Troy and Liberty Township. The restaurant is also planning to open a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, which formerly housed Ritzi’s Service Station.
For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com.
About the Author