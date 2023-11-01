Agave & Rye to have special offerings during taco week

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall with two locations in the Dayton area, will host an EPIC Taco Week with limited time offerings from Monday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 12

“We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to our guests,” said Chris Britt, chief operating officer of Agave & Rye, in a press release. “Our guests are incredibly passionate, and we are eager to share this unique and EPIC week with them. Our team is dedicated to providing our guests with innovative ways to share an experience with loved ones that has an EPIC dining adventure that combines guest engagement with affordable new tacos!”

The three limited edition tacos are:

The Becky (Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Spicy BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Tobacco Onions and Shaved Green Onion)

The Phanatic Phil (Carne Asada, Queso Cushion, White Cheddar, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Serrano Aioli, Queso, Pico, Shredded Lettuce and Cowboy Candy)

The Milli Vanilli (Vegan Jackfruit Birria, Guacamole, Pico, Tajin Lettuce and Mexican Rice)

The tacos will be available two for $9 or three for $12.

Customers will get to vote for their favorite limited edition taco by sharing a photo on Instagram and tagging the restaurant (@AgaveAndRye). By voting for their favorite, customers will be entered to win a $100 gift card and an Agave & Rye T-shirt.

The favorite taco will thereafter be available through early 2024.

“Agave & Rye is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of flavor and creativity paying homage to audacious tastes, fusing street favorites with EPIC tacos,” the release said. “This EPIC taco week helps push the needle of setting Agave & Rye apart and elevating the overall experience for their guests.”

Agave & Rye first opened its doors in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky. The restaurant’s closest locations to the Dayton area include 11 N. Main St. in Centerville, 2 N. Market St. in Troy and 7125 Fountain View Dr. in Liberty Twp. Agave & Rye is also planning to open a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, which formerly housed Ritzi’s Service Station.

For more information visit www.agaveandrye.com.