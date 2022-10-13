All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market

All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations.
Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab.
“We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said.
He explained the Friday night special has been gone for two years due to supply chain issues. He described the price of crab after the coronavirus pandemic as “astronomical.”
“Crab was a cornerstone for us. It was our niche,” Finkelstein said. “We were known for it for so long that it became a staple of who we are and what we were doing. When COVID hit and the supply went dry, it hurt us.”
The all-you-can-eat crab legs will be back for a limited time, while supplies last. The special is $49.99 and includes two sides.
Basil’s on Market recently closed its downtown Dayton location overlooking the Great Miami River. Finkelstein said he closed the restaurant in late August for a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs. Another contributing factor included some area businesses never returning to in-person work after the coronavirus pandemic.
Basil’s on Market has two Dayton-area locations: 2729 Fairfield Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek and 18 N. Market Street in Troy.
Finkelstein said they are currently booking large parties for the holidays.
For more information about Basil’s on Market, visit www.basilsonmarket.com.
About the Author