Americana artist Amber Hargett builds career while fostering community

Amber Hargett is one busy lady. She’s wrapping up her sophomore album, raising her daughter, working to pay the bills and performing solo and with her band, the Who’s Who. The hometown Americana artist also organizes showcases for other local female musicians while finding time to collaborate on projects.
In early September, Hargett provided backing vocals for the Levitt Pavilion debut of David Poe, a former Daytonian based in Los Angeles. She also duets with Zac Pitts on his latest single, “Midwest Romance.”
Hargett recently shared some musical thoughts.
Finding plumb: “The past few years have been a major time for self-exploration. I can attribute some of that to fully aligning myself with the music and putting my time and effort into it. For the first time in my life, I’m really giving it a chance. The more I do that, the more I’m certain the person I want to be is a person who creates opportunities, makes a sustainable living and encourages women. Basically, that’s the plumb line for anything I do moving forward. It has to be one or the other.”
Support system: “I’m happy to be a conduit for other people. For me, any success within us is a success for all of us. That might sound a little cheesy but I really appreciate that we get to be around so many wonderful people. In this last year, this is my church, these are my people. I’ve been able to lean on these people during some of the most difficult days of my life over the last year so I want to give back any way possible.”
Valuing the work: “My whole objective is to make a living out of it. It’s not my cute little hobby. If people want my time, then they have to pay for it. If I have to lose time with my kid, it has to be worth it. It’s like, ‘I’m paying the bills with this work so let’s start here and we’ll adjust or whatever.’ Even if I have to negotiate down, at least I’m making a statement when I tell them this is what I typically accept for this kind of work.”
Tao of Dolly: “Self-awareness is important. It doesn’t hurt to be grateful and gracious. Dolly Parton is like my hero and I’m following that model. She stays out of some things and stays in others and has the wisdom to know the difference. I tend to follow that model. It works for her.”
Artist info: www.facebook.com/groups/hargettsongs.
