Amy Schneider takes second in third finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Buttrey led with $14,800 followed by He with $13,200 and Schneider with $2,400.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category “The New Testament”:

“Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations.”

Schneider, wagering $1,000, correctly answered Hebrews, leaving her with $3,400. He, wagering $3,201, chose Philippians, dropping him to $9,999. Buttrey, going for a huge wager of $11,601, opted for Romans, leaving him in third with $3,199.

He could win the tournament Thursday. The first player to win three games in this best of seven competition will claim the $250,000 grand prize.

During the interview segment, Schneider reflected on attending the White House Correspondents Dinner in April.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” she said. “I was way in the back but it was really neat. It was kind of boring – the monologue at the end is like after three hours of other stuff – but it was an amazing experience. And my favorite part was in the woman’s bathroom I saw Drew Barrymore. I did not say hi, there was already somebody else monopolizing her time and making her uncomfortable, so I just let her go. But it was really cool.”

Schneider, a resident of Oakland, California, is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

