TONIGHT: Amy Schneider begins finals of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

Schneider, the record-breaking winner of 40 consecutive games from Oakland, California, earned $19,664 in her semifinal round Nov. 9. In the finals she will face Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. Buttrey won the Professors Tournament in Dec. 2021.

The first player to win three games in this “best of seven” competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.