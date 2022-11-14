dayton logo
TONIGHT: Amy Schneider begins finals of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

Credit: TNS

What to Know
By
Updated 23 minutes ago

Amy Schneider’s quest for trivia glory kicks into high gear tonight with the first round of the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions finals.

Schneider, the record-breaking winner of 40 consecutive games from Oakland, California, earned $19,664 in her semifinal round Nov. 9. In the finals she will face Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. Buttrey won the Professors Tournament in Dec. 2021.

Explore‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’

The first player to win three games in this “best of seven” competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.

Schneider is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

The tournament was taped in September in Los Angeles.

ExploreAmy Schneider finishes third in ‘Jeopardy!’ special exhibition game

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

