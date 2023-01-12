Amy Schneider to compete in new ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ competition

Hosted by Ken Jennings and structured in the style of a Champions League, “Jeopardy! Masters” will feature six super champs: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Schneider. Buttrey and He memorably competed against Schneider in the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

Each hour-long episode of the series will feature two games among different combinations of the six contestants, resulting in a champion who will win a grand prize.