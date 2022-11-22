SUPER CHAMP: Amy Schneider wins 2022 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category “Plays”:

“The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this ‘dashing comedy’ to ‘a full and delighted house.’”

The correct response was “Our American Cousin.” Buttrey, wagering his entire $8,000, responded “Our Mutual Friend,” dropping him to zero. He responded “Our American Cousin,” but only wagered $2,801, bringing him to $17,001. Schneider, wagering a hefty $13,000, also responded “Our American Cousin,” raising her total to $28,600.

He took the second place prize of $100,000. Buttrey received third place and $50,000.

During Monday’s interview segment, Jennings gave the players a moment to offer personal thanks.

“Obviously everyone at ‘Jeopardy!’ for changing my life,” said Schneider. “And I wouldn’t have gotten there without my mom, first of all, for just giving me a love of learning, a love of knowledge. And most of all, my wife, Genevieve. I would not be here without her.”

Schneider, a resident of Oakland, California, is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.