Amy Schneider’s new memoir coming Tuesday, Dayton appearance set this fall

Dayton native and “Jeopardy!” super champ Amy Schneider is gearing up for a very busy fall.

Her new memoir, “In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life,” will be released Tuesday, Oct. 3. Published by Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, the 272-page book, priced at $28, is described as “an inspirational and bold” memoir exploring “what it means to ask questions of the world and of yourself.” Topics spotlighted include books and music, Tarot and astrology, popular culture and computers, and sex and relationships.

The Oakland resident’s book tour kicked off Sept. 28 in San Francisco. She will also appear in New York City (Oct. 4), Boston (Oct. 5), Seattle (Oct. 10, Portland (Oct. 11) and Los Angeles (Oct. 12).

This week in Esquire, she shared an excerpt:

“Was I incredibly lucky? Sure. But I’d been incredibly lucky before. Luck was more prevalent in the universe than I had been led to believe. Being the beneficiary of good luck doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t deserve it. And I deserved it. I deserved it! That was a strange feeling, believing that I deserved something, but I liked it.”

In addition, Schneider will serve as the keynote speaker at the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday, Nov. 20 at Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St. Dayton. The free event will be held in Building 12 at 7 p.m. Guest speakers include Lana Moore, Sean Miller and Nico. The event will have security, light refreshments and ASL interpreters.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual observance on Nov. 20 honoring the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit Facebook.

Following a remarkable 40-game winning streak, the Chaminade-Julienne High School graduate and software engineer became the most successful woman ever to compete on “Jeopardy!” She ranks second all-time in the show’s history, trailing only Ken Jennings. She is also the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

