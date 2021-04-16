Apply for a job and stay for a party, Scene75 offers unique hiring event

Only the first 200 applicants at each location will receive cards, pizza and sodas.

Scene75 has part and full-time positions available. They are hiring for guest services associates, bartenders, kitchen front and back, management and party hosts.

The hiring parties will be held Wednesday, April 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scene75 Dayton, 6196 Poe Ave.; Scene75 Columbus, 5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. in Dublin; Scene75 Cleveland, 3688 Center Rd. in Brunswick; and Scene75 Cincinnati, 876 State Route 28 in Milford.

Candidates can apply online ahead of time or fill out a paper application once they arrive.