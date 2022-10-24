dayton logo
Archer’s Tavern to host chili cookoff, winner will be featured on menu

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

Archer’s Tavern in Centerville is hosting a chili cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 29 to find the award-winning chili that will be featured on its menu for the next year.

Dan Apolito, owner of Archer’s Tavern, said they started hosting a chili cookoff in 2010 when they first opened.

“After working in the corporate world for years, we realized, ‘We can do whatever we want. Let’s try it!,’ and the chili cookoff was born,” Apolito said. “It has been one of our favorite and most popular events ever since.”

Credit: Submitted Photo

He said this year they are at their maximum of 20 participants.

“I love hearing the stories the contestants tell,” Apolito said. “Many are recipes that have been passed down for generations.”

He added some recipes have been inspired by traveling or even an experiment that surprisingly turned out well.

“The one common denominator in every story is that the ‘chef’ loves preparing and sharing their chili with friends and family,” Apolito said. “Chili is one of those unique dishes that is always shared when people come together.”

To continue that idea, guests will be able to sample a two-ounce serving of a contestant’s chili for $2 per sample. Apolito said 100 percent of the money collected will be donated to Centerville High School’s Culinary Program. The students are raising money to fund an educational trip to Orlando, Florida.

The winner of the chili cookoff will receive a $250 check and their chili, exactly as prepared for the cookoff, will be available on the restaurant’s menu for the next year, Apolito said.

Credit: Submitted Photo

High school sophomore Kylcee Zierstorf of Xenia won the chili cookoff last year with her grandmother’s chili recipe, Apolito said. Kylcee’s Campfire Chili featuring beef, beans and a hint of smoke will only be available for a few more weeks.

The chili cookoff will begin at 2 p.m. under a tent in the restaurant’s parking lot, located at 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville.

Back to Top