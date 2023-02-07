Art supply store to close in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood

Beyond the physical space, the couple previously said they hoped the store would not only provide convenience for artists but be a community space.

“We really hope it will become a community hub for conversation and collaboration that is fueled by the access to tools and supplies that allow for creative expression,” Dana noted. “We hope the store will become a desired place to meet, converse, to explore, and network for the arts community.”

According to the comments on the Facebook post, Hue House was a hidden gem that brought hope and creativity to Dayton.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. Dayton is losing a gem,” wrote Linda Hart. “Having Hue House so close by was so special.”

“I wish I could’ve been a more regular customer,” Sarah Jaekel said. “I’ve loved every visit to the Hue House and the amazing workshops you’ve organized. All the best for your next chapter.”

“I am so bummed! I understand the financial reality, but I love having you as a local resource,” said Tracy Taylor Foskuhl. “Thank you for trying.”

The owners wrote in the post that many of the customers have become friends and an extension of their family.

“We appreciate those of you who made a choice to shop local when possible and supported the store,” the post said. “While the store is closing, we are fortunate to be able to take away the important things – the relationships. We will continue to be around Dayton and hope to stay in touch while we take time to focus on our family and rebuild.”

Starting, Wednesday, Feb. 8, items at Hue House will be 40 percent off. The post said they will also sell tables, shelving, storage lockers, flat files, displays, studio equipment and other miscellaneous store items.

Hue House is open noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays in February. March hours are to be determined. For more information about Hue House, visit the store’s Facebook page.