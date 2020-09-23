Bar-restaurant in Austin Landing closes permanently

The founder of a bar-restaurant and late-night gaming destination thought he had found the perfect spot for his business when he announced in 2016 that he would open in the retail and entertainment portion of the Austin Landing development in Miami Twp.
“I needed an A-plus location,” Jeremy Fitzgerald, owner of Bar 145 and Reset Bar, told this news outlet in September 2016. “I’m super excited about it."
But the Austin Landing bar is now closed permanently, an employee of Bar 145 in Toledo confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 22. The Miami Twp. bar is no longer listed as a location on Bar 145′s web site, and it is no longer listed on Austin Landing’s online store directory. Attempts Tuesday to reach Bar 145 and Austin Landing officials for comment were unsuccessful.
Bar 145 served an extensive food and drinks menu. In addition to the standard pub fare of burgers, sandwiches, fries and salads, it served street tacos, craft mac and cheese, BBQ confit duck legs, root beer-braised ribs, fried cheese curds and house-made pork rinds. Beer flowed from three dozen taps. But it was also known for its nearly two dozen vintage arcade games such as Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and Mortal Kombat, as well as its half-dozen Nintendo tabletop games, all of which were free for customers to play.
In pre-COVID-19 times, the 6,100-square-foot bar employed up to 60 people and seated close to 200, including a mezzanine that could hold 40 to 50 for private events, Fitzgerald said.
Bar 145′s neighbor in Austin Landing, Bar Louie, opened in mid-2016 in a similar-sized space near Austin Landing’s 12-screen cinema multi-plex. But it too has shut down, declaring bankruptcy in January 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic’s full impact.
At the time, Austin Landing’s then-owners said the addition of Bar Louie and Bar 145 would enhance the night-life aspect of the mixed-use retail development, which had several restaurants and shops that closed by midnight, while Bar Louie and Bar 145 would stay open after midnight. Now, however, bars and restaurants are prohibited by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine from serving alcohol past 10 p.m.