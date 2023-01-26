X
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg.

Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.

“I’m excited,” Shamburger said. “God blessed me with this opportunity. I feel like what I provide to my customers is great quality food. My passion for cooking is very strong. I love meeting new people. I love to entertain.”

Shamburger has had several restaurants in the Dayton area including his most recent, Al’s Smokehouse Bar & Grill on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, which closed in 2020. Shamburger said he did pop-ups over the past two years to save money for a brick-and-mortar.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” he noted.

Shamburger said customers can expect a natural, smoked flavor in all of the meats. Customer favorites include porkchops and bourbon chicken. He also explained the bourbon chicken is smoked with an apple wood for a unique flavor.

Big A BBQ & Grill features daily specials like $0.60 wings on Monday, $5 pulled pork sandwiches on Wednesday, $2 hamburgers on Thursday and all-you-can-eat fish on Friday. Side items include baked mac and cheese, collard greens, potato salad, barbecue baked beans and coleslaw. The restaurant also has live entertainment.

Shamburger said daily specials will start next week with regular hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. A grand opening will be held on April 28.

