Barstool Sportsbook founder reviews Marion’s Piazza: ‘I actually like this’

Barstool Pizza Review - Marion's Piazza (Dayton, OH) pic.twitter.com/KoasIZmYCu — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 28, 2023

He ended up giving the pizza a 7.4/10.

“Not bad,” Portnoy said. “I actually like this.”

During the video, Portnoy got a kick out of the pizza box that read, “If you are not completely satisfied with your pizza call the Marion’s Piazza you purchased it from, they will be happy to remake it. You must return at least 75 percent of your pizza and must call the same day.”

“That’s funny they had to put that disclaimer,” Portnoy said.

Marion’s Piazza has been recognized as having the Best Square-Cut Pizza in our Best of Dayton contest every year since the category was added in 2018.

In September 2022, we asked our readers to share what they would consider to be Dayton’s signature food. Square-cut pizza overwhelming came out on top and more than half of those who responded said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza.

Portnoy is known for reviewing pizza during his travels in his One Bite review series. For more pizza reviews, visit www.barstoolsports.com.