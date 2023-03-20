Basil’s On Market ‘temporarily closed’ in Beavercreek

The restaurant opened at 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in the space that previously housed Flyboys Deli in Sept. 2020.

The first Basil’s On Market bistro-style restaurant opened in 2014 in downtown Troy, followed by a downtown Dayton location in 2016 and a Mason location in 2018. The Mason location never reopened after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Dayton location that overlooked the Great Miami River closed August 2022 for a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs, according to co-owner Jeff Finkelstein. He also noted some area businesses never returning to in-person work due to the pandemic factored into the decision.