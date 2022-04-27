Beavercreek bakery moving to Centerville with new plans in store

After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co is moving to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville for more space.
Bakery owner Rachel Owens said the current location, at 2231 N. Fairfield Road, was already too small in 2015 when they moved in.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“We were already busting at the seams, running into each other and we’ve only grown exponentially since,” Owens said.
She added she wasn’t necessarily looking to leave Beavercreek, but the Centerville location became the best option. Owens hopes to open their new location between August and September.
RachelBakes & Co will be in the building where Fortis College was previously located. Owens says the bakery will take up about one-fifth of the building.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“They have plans to have other business in there,” Owens said. “I can’t speak to what those businesses are because they haven’t announced yet.”
RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. The bakery has made cakes look like Marion’s pizza, Skyline Chili hot dogs, pancakes and much more.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Owens said the bakery will unveil a few new products as soon as they move in.
Over the last couple of years, Owens said her bakery has seen an increase in sales of wedding cakes to corporate orders.
“People are planning more ahead than they used to,” Owens said. “They’re willing to spend more on detail design.”
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
As the bakery is preparing for the move, Owens said they are hiring. Anyone interested in working for RachelBakes & Co should send them a message on their Facebook page.
For more information about RachelBakes & Co, visit www.rachelbakesandco.com.
