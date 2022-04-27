dayton logo
X

Beavercreek bakery moving to Centerville with new plans in store

RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
23 minutes ago

After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co is moving to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville for more space.

Bakery owner Rachel Owens said the current location, at 2231 N. Fairfield Road, was already too small in 2015 when they moved in.

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is moving to Centerville. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

RachelBakes & Co is moving to Centerville. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is moving to Centerville. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“We were already busting at the seams, running into each other and we’ve only grown exponentially since,” Owens said.

She added she wasn’t necessarily looking to leave Beavercreek, but the Centerville location became the best option. Owens hopes to open their new location between August and September.

ExploreSpringfield pretzel shop expected to open end of May

RachelBakes & Co will be in the building where Fortis College was previously located. Owens says the bakery will take up about one-fifth of the building.

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“They have plans to have other business in there,” Owens said. “I can’t speak to what those businesses are because they haven’t announced yet.”

RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. The bakery has made cakes look like Marion’s pizza, Skyline Chili hot dogs, pancakes and much more.

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Owens said the bakery will unveil a few new products as soon as they move in.

Over the last couple of years, Owens said her bakery has seen an increase in sales of wedding cakes to corporate orders.

ExploreScooter’s Coffee to open in Lebanon area with the promise of expansion

“People are planning more ahead than they used to,” Owens said. “They’re willing to spend more on detail design.”

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

As the bakery is preparing for the move, Owens said they are hiring. Anyone interested in working for RachelBakes & Co should send them a message on their Facebook page.

For more information about RachelBakes & Co, visit www.rachelbakesandco.com.

In Other News
1
Springfield pretzel shop expected to open end of May
2
Scooter’s Coffee to open in Lebanon area with the promise of expansion
3
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens second location in the Dayton area
4
Fairborn to celebrate Friday the 13th with new tradition
5
Bless your bicycle in downtown Dayton this weekend

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top