Beavercreek bakery moving to Centerville with new plans in store

Explore Springfield pretzel shop expected to open end of May

RachelBakes & Co will be in the building where Fortis College was previously located. Owens says the bakery will take up about one-fifth of the building.

Combined Shape Caption RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“They have plans to have other business in there,” Owens said. “I can’t speak to what those businesses are because they haven’t announced yet.”

RachelBakes & Co is known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. The bakery has made cakes look like Marion’s pizza, Skyline Chili hot dogs, pancakes and much more.

Owens said the bakery will unveil a few new products as soon as they move in.

Over the last couple of years, Owens said her bakery has seen an increase in sales of wedding cakes to corporate orders.

“People are planning more ahead than they used to,” Owens said. “They’re willing to spend more on detail design.”

As the bakery is preparing for the move, Owens said they are hiring. Anyone interested in working for RachelBakes & Co should send them a message on their Facebook page.

For more information about RachelBakes & Co, visit www.rachelbakesandco.com.