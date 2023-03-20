Beavercreek man among potential contestants for 20th season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Taylor Pegg, 32, was one of 29 men announced via the show’s Facebook page to be potential contestants on Charity Lawson’s season, slated to air this summer. Pegg is a mortgage loan originator at PrimeLending in Beavercreek.

“EARLY LOOK ALERT,” the post said. “We’re giving you a sneak peek at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette!”