Beavercreek man among potential contestants for 20th season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Oakwood boutique sets closing date
By , Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

A Beavercreek bachelor may be accepting a rose as a cast member of the 20th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

Taylor Pegg, 32, was one of 29 men announced via the show’s Facebook page to be potential contestants on Charity Lawson’s season, slated to air this summer. Pegg is a mortgage loan originator at PrimeLending in Beavercreek.

“EARLY LOOK ALERT,” the post said. “We’re giving you a sneak peek at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette!”

Lawson, a 27-year-old therapist from Georgia, was announced as the upcoming Bachelorette during the “Women Tell All” special which aired March 14. She was among the contestants of the current season of “The Bachelor” starring Zach Shallcross, who eliminated her from the competition after her hometown date.

Stay tuned for an official announcement of a premiere date.

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

