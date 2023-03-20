3 Doors Down returns to the Rose for anniversary tour

The “Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour” will be supported by rock band Candlebox. The tour is slated to be the Candlebox’s final U.S. tour, which will also be in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary. The band’s farewell album will be released by Round Hill Records later this year.

“The show we are planning will be next level this year,” Arnold said. “It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

Explore Dayton Celtic Festival headliners announced

Tickets for the show will be priced at $43.50 to $91.50 for reserved seats and $76.50 for general admission pit tickets. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/events-tickets/event-list/event.html?event_id=285.