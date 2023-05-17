Beavercreek Pizza Dive to celebrate anniversary with free slices

“We have a lot of fun with the community,” Jones said.

She credited their team for always having fun and being enthusiastic about everything they do.

“What I loved about the pizza dive philosophy when we got the place was that they just like to have fun and experiment,” Jones said.

She noted they are continuing to do just that by coming up with new creations for rotating specials, which are typically showcased in their buffet.

The free slice extravaganza will run until sunset or until they run out. Each guest will also receive a coupon for a free lunch slice. When they redeem the coupon, they will be able to enter for a chance to win a gift basket from local businesses.

“We’re excited to see the turnout and the happy faces of old customers and new customers all coming together,” Jones said. “It’s going to be busy and we just ask that everybody remains patient and we will do our best to make sure everyone gets a piece of pizza.”

For more information about the Beavercreek Pizza Dive, visit www.pizzadive.com or the pizza shop’s Facebook page.