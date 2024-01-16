Ben Stiller’s new comedic drama filmed in Wilmington

Actor and Emmy winner Ben Stiller was in Wilmington last week filming his latest project “Nutcrackers,” a comedic-drama about family and responsibility set in rural Ohio.

Deadline reports the “Meet the Parents” and “Zoolander” star plays Mike, a work-obsessed uncle who must look after his four nephews after their parents die in a car accident. “What begins as a three-day trip to find foster care turns into weeks of farm-life mayhem — and the realization that he doesn’t need to find them a home, they’ve found one for him.”