Bert Kreischer brings comedy tour to Nutter Center in 2024

Comedian, podcast host, actor and author Bert Kreischer will bring his “Tops Off World Tour” to the Nutter Center on Friday, March 15, 2024.

According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.”

In March, Kreischer released his fifth stand-up special, “Razzle Dazzle,” and his stand-up specials, “Secret Time,” “The Machine,” and “Hey Big Boy,” are currently streaming on Netflix. He also starred in and produced the film “The Machine,” which premiered in the spring of 2023, based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip.

Kreischer is on the second leg of his “Tops Off World Tour” encompassing the U.S. and Canada as well as Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The presale is underway with code: TOPSOFF. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 at www.BertBertBert.com.

Kreischer has been previously seen in the Dayton region at Dayton Funny Bone and the Schuster Center.

