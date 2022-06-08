Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles closes Fairborn deli

“My great grandmother grew up on a farm and cooked all the time,” Monica states on the business’s website. “We would watch her in the kitchen, and she would always let us help. Our favorite cooking time with grandma was making the noodles, rolling the dough, playing in the flour and squishing the dough between our fingers. I think that’s why she made them so much because she knew how much we loved them.”

According to the family, the demand for noodles grew tremendously as the years went by particularly bolstered by more local festivals.

Combined Shape Caption Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles has closed its Fairborn deli. The company will continue to use the building for manufacturing and distribution. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles has closed its Fairborn deli. The company will continue to use the building for manufacturing and distribution. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The website states that customers began asking where they could purchase noodles other than festivals, so the family decided to package them.

Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles will continue to be sold at local festivals and in more than 120 regional grocery stores between Columbus, Sidney and as far south as Walton, Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.bessiesnoodles.com.