Best of Dayton: Where to get Mexican food, drinks on Cinco de Mayo

2. El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill 🌮🍹

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 14 locations in the Dayton, Springfield area

More information: Visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page

3. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹

Location: 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton

More information: Visit www.lafiestarestaurante.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page

4. El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹

Location: 8 Dayton area restaurants

More information: Visit www.elranchogrande.info

5. Chiapas Mexican Grill 🌮🍹

Location: 298 N. Main St. in Centerville and 2733 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine

More information: Visit www.chiapasmexicangrilloh.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page

Explore 9 festive places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Dayton area

6. Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina 🌮🍹

Location: 3800 Wilmington Pike in Kettering

More information: Visit www.jorrges.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page

As an added bonus, here’s a list of winners from the Best Margarita category from our 2021 Best of Dayton contest. We did not include this category in our 2022 contest.

1. Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹

Location: 6 Dayton area restaurants

More information: Visit www.elsas.net

2. El Meson 🌮🍹

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton

More information: Visit www.elmeson.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page

Explore El Meson celebrates Cinco de Mayo all week

3. Carmel’s Bar & Grill 🌮🍹

Location: 1025 Shroyer Road in Dayton

More information: Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page

Nominations for this year’s Best of Dayton contest will launch in mid-June with a number of new categories this year and all of the old competitive favorites.