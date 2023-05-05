BreakingNews
Best of Dayton: Where to get Mexican food, drinks on Cinco de Mayo
Best of Dayton: Where to get Mexican food, drinks on Cinco de Mayo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

In recognition of Cinco de Mayo, here’s a list of winners from the Best Mexican Restaurant category from our 2022 Best of Dayton contest.

1. Taqueria Mixteca 🌮🍹

Location: 1609 E. Third St. in Dayton

More information: Visit www.taqueriamixteca.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page

2. El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill 🌮🍹

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 14 locations in the Dayton, Springfield area

More information: Visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page

ExploreEl Toro started from humble beginnings, now widely known with new concepts on the way

3. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹

Location: 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton

More information: Visit www.lafiestarestaurante.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page

4. El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹

Location: 8 Dayton area restaurants

More information: Visit www.elranchogrande.info

5. Chiapas Mexican Grill 🌮🍹

Location: 298 N. Main St. in Centerville and 2733 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine

More information: Visit www.chiapasmexicangrilloh.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page

Explore9 festive places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Dayton area

6. Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina 🌮🍹

Location: 3800 Wilmington Pike in Kettering

More information: Visit www.jorrges.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page

As an added bonus, here’s a list of winners from the Best Margarita category from our 2021 Best of Dayton contest. We did not include this category in our 2022 contest.

1. Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹

Location: 6 Dayton area restaurants

More information: Visit www.elsas.net

2. El Meson 🌮🍹

Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton

More information: Visit www.elmeson.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page

ExploreEl Meson celebrates Cinco de Mayo all week

3. Carmel’s Bar & Grill 🌮🍹

Location: 1025 Shroyer Road in Dayton

More information: Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page

Nominations for this year’s Best of Dayton contest will launch in mid-June with a number of new categories this year and all of the old competitive favorites.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

