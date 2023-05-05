Best of Dayton: Where to get Mexican food, drinks on Cinco de Mayo

In recognition of Cinco de Mayo, here’s a list of winners from the Best Mexican Restaurant category from our 2022 Best of Dayton contest.
1. Taqueria Mixteca 🌮🍹
Location: 1609 E. Third St. in Dayton
More information: Visit www.taqueriamixteca.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page
2. El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill 🌮🍹
Location: 14 locations in the Dayton, Springfield area
More information: Visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page
3. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹
Location: 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton
More information: Visit www.lafiestarestaurante.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page
4. El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹
Location: 8 Dayton area restaurants
More information: Visit www.elranchogrande.info
5. Chiapas Mexican Grill 🌮🍹
Location: 298 N. Main St. in Centerville and 2733 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine
More information: Visit www.chiapasmexicangrilloh.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page
6. Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina 🌮🍹
Location: 3800 Wilmington Pike in Kettering
More information: Visit www.jorrges.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page
As an added bonus, here’s a list of winners from the Best Margarita category from our 2021 Best of Dayton contest. We did not include this category in our 2022 contest.
1. Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant 🌮🍹
Location: 6 Dayton area restaurants
More information: Visit www.elsas.net
2. El Meson 🌮🍹
Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton
More information: Visit www.elmeson.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page
3. Carmel’s Bar & Grill 🌮🍹
Location: 1025 Shroyer Road in Dayton
More information: Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page
Nominations for this year’s Best of Dayton contest will launch in mid-June with a number of new categories this year and all of the old competitive favorites.
