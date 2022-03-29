BEST PICTURE DUO: The Neon has an offer you can’t refuse

“CODA,” a humorous, poignant and tear-jerking look at a child of deaf adults who discovers a gift for singing, received Oscars for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Troy Kotsur, outstanding as the patriarch trying to adjust to his daughter’s dream, made history as the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. Emilia Jones, who stars as 17-year-old Ruby, particularly offers a beautiful rendition of “Both Sides Now” that will stand the test of time. Bring your tissues.

“Not many cinemas were granted permission to play ‘CODA’ upon its initial release last summer, and we were quite happy to bring it to Dayton,” said Neon manager Jonathan McNeal in a release. “When we asked to re-book it weeks ago, Apple wasn’t allowing engagements. (Yesterday), they changed their minds and have allowed us to book it again. We’re delighted we can bring this back.”