BEST PICTURE DUO: The Neon has an offer you can’t refuse

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

caption arrowCaption
The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

By , Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

Two Academy Award-winning Best Pictures, “The Godfather” and newly minted “CODA,” will be screened at the Neon beginning this weekend.

Based on Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name, Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 crime drama about the Corleone clan received Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Apple’s “CODA” won a historic Oscar for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

“CODA,” a humorous, poignant and tear-jerking look at a child of deaf adults who discovers a gift for singing, received Oscars for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Troy Kotsur, outstanding as the patriarch trying to adjust to his daughter’s dream, made history as the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. Emilia Jones, who stars as 17-year-old Ruby, particularly offers a beautiful rendition of “Both Sides Now” that will stand the test of time. Bring your tissues.

“Not many cinemas were granted permission to play ‘CODA’ upon its initial release last summer, and we were quite happy to bring it to Dayton,” said Neon manager Jonathan McNeal in a release. “When we asked to re-book it weeks ago, Apple wasn’t allowing engagements. (Yesterday), they changed their minds and have allowed us to book it again. We’re delighted we can bring this back.”

“CODA” will screen Apr. 1, 2 and 3 at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Apr. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.; and Apr. 6 and 7 at 3:15 p.m.

The 50th anniversary engagement of “The Godfather” will screen Apr. 1, 2 and 3 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Apr. 4 and 5 at 3:15 p.m., and Apr. 6 and 7 at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit neonmovies.com.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

