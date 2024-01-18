Big Brothers Big Sisters teams up with Pizza Bandit for National Mentoring Month

“We are thrilled to partner with The Pizza Bandit, a local business known for its tasty New York Style pizzas and creative offerings,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Anne Pfeiffer. “This event not only promises a fun pizza-making experience for Littles in our program but also highlights the importance of community collaboration during National Mentoring Month.”

In the week following the event, The Pizza Bandit will also be offering a special deal in celebration of the partnership. From Jan. 23-27, patrons will be able to purchase the “Big Tasty Lil’ Bandit” combo box deal. Featuring one “Big Tasty Pie” and three “Lil’ Bandits.”

Brian Johnson, co-owner of the Pizza Bandit, had this to say about the collaboration:

“At the Pizza Bandit, we believe in the power of community and creativity. Collaborating with Big Brothers Big Sisters for this event and offering the ‘Big Tasty Pie Lil’ Bandit’ combo deal is our way of celebrating National Mentoring Month and supporting the incredible work Big Brothers Big Sisters does here in our community.”