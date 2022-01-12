Birthday bash: Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrating 153 years with special deals, souvenirs

It’s been more than a century and a half since Young’s Jersey Dairy began its cheesy endeavors.
Friday through Monday, Jan. 14 to 17, Young’s, located in Yellow Springs at 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., will celebrate its 153rd birthday with special promotions and discounts on the farm.
“Young’s history begins in 1869 when our relatives built that iconic red barn by Route 68,” said Chief Marketing Officer John Young. “Today we have grown into a destination for family fun, and we welcome about a million guests each year. That’s cause for celebration.”
The following birthday specials will be offered all weekend long through Monday, Jan. 17:
- Souvenir Birthday Bowl with the purchase of the 153rd Anniversary Sundae: Includes vanilla and strawberry ice cream with chocolate and strawberry topping, whipped cream, nuts, a cherry and a homemade chocolate chip cookie for $4.95 and a festive ceramic bowl to take home!
- $1.53 off all: cones, cheeseburgers, Deep Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Kid’s Meals, Chedda Cheese Crispies, 4 Pack Homemade Buckeyes and 1/2 Gallons of Homemade Ice Cream
- $1.53 off games of miniature golf or medium bucket of golf balls
- Special sampler package of Young’s Farmstead Cheese for $7.99
This birthday is extra special for the dairy farm. The new 22,000-square-foot Dairy Store was unveiled in August last year, with more than double the space of the original Dairy Store.
Young’s is open this weekend on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
