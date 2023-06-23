BreakingNews
Heather Redman & The Reputation to replace La Santa Cecilia tonight at Levitt Pavilion
Black Violin’s hip-hop, classical fusion tour coming to Schuster

1 hour ago

Black Violin, the sting instrument-wielding hip-hop duo, will close out its Black Violin Experience Tour with a performance in Dayton this fall.

The duo will play the Schuster Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the tail end of a 15-city tour.

Kev Marcus (Kevin Sylvester) on the violin and Wil B. (Wilner Baptiste) on the viola make up the classically trained duo. They are known for original music but also cover iconic hip-hop songs, merging the sounds of classical music with modern hip-hop beats. They will be supported on stage by drummer Nat Stokes, DJ SPS, and keyboardist Liston Gregory.

“Get ready to be uplifted, inspired and entertained,” the duo said on social media of their upcoming tour.

Tickets for the Black Violin Experience Tour are now on sale and are priced at $20-$140.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonlive.org/events/black-violin/.

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

