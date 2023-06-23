Black Violin’s hip-hop, classical fusion tour coming to Schuster

Black Violin, the sting instrument-wielding hip-hop duo, will close out its Black Violin Experience Tour with a performance in Dayton this fall.

The duo will play the Schuster Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the tail end of a 15-city tour.

Kev Marcus (Kevin Sylvester) on the violin and Wil B. (Wilner Baptiste) on the viola make up the classically trained duo. They are known for original music but also cover iconic hip-hop songs, merging the sounds of classical music with modern hip-hop beats. They will be supported on stage by drummer Nat Stokes, DJ SPS, and keyboardist Liston Gregory.

“Get ready to be uplifted, inspired and entertained,” the duo said on social media of their upcoming tour.

Tickets for the Black Violin Experience Tour are now on sale and are priced at $20-$140.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonlive.org/events/black-violin/.