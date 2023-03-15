Bluegrass trio tour coming to the Rose this summer

Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon will perform at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Friday, Aug. 11.
The three bands have deep roots in bluegrass music and will each play full sets during the show. The order of performance will change each night of their Pacific Northwest and Midwest tour, presented by Relix, and will not be announced in advance of the show.
Credit: Brian Glass/Concert-Captures.Com
Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $33.50- $69.50.
For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com
