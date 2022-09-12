Boba tea shop opens in Troy with bubble waffles, more variety

“We did really well,” Justice said. “After a while, we (had) a lot of repeat customers that (came) to see us every time we (were) in town.”

Justice said what separates the shop from other area bubble tea shops is the milk they use in their milk tea, which is sourced from Woodruff Farm in Urbana. She said they also source ice cream from the Urbana farm as well.

Combined Shape Caption OH! Boba, a bubble tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy, has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption OH! Boba, a bubble tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy, has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“We use high-quality, fresh local milk in every cup we serve, and we really believe it makes a difference,” Justice said.

OH! Boba’s menu features over 80 items including fruit teas, fruit smoothies, milk smoothies, milk teas, fresh brewed teas and sparkling drinks. Justice explained the brick-and-mortar shop gave them the opportunity to expand their menu and add new flavors in each category including seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Chai. As they continue to serve bubble waffles, customers now have the option to add ice cream to their treat.

Justice said they look forward to adding more Boba-themed accessories as well as Boba-inspired street food and snacks.

“We were the Boba generation,” Justice previously said. “The milk tea was part of our childhood, whether it was after school, on the way to a movie theater, or just strolling around the mall. We were always sipping milk tea through the oversized straws while hanging out with friends. Milk tea and street food like bubble waffles were the quintessential components of our social life.”

OH! Boba also offers customers a chance to purchase a branded, reusable Boba cup and get 50 cents off their drink with their tumbler.

Combined Shape Caption OH! Boba, a bubble tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy, has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption OH! Boba, a bubble tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy, has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“We are looking forward to finally being a part of downtown Troy and participating in many events with the local community,” Justice said.

During the shop’s grand opening, they will have a series of prize drawings including a $100 Boba gift card and a gift certificate worth $70 to get Boba nail art, reusable Boba cups and Boba pins.

For more information about OH! Boba, visit the shop’s Facebook (@ohbobatea) or Instagram pages (@ohboballc).