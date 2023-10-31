Boosalis Baking and Cafe plans to be in Centerville ‘as long as possible’

Boosalis Baking and Cafe has expanded its hours in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center and has extended their lease for another 10 years.

Matt Boosalis, the bakery’s founder, first developed an interest in baking when he was working part-time making doughnuts while attending the University of California, Santa Barbara. From there, owning a bakery was always a primary goal. He attended workshops in California and France, and learned the intricacies of making croissants, pastries and fresh-baked bread.

When he moved to the Dayton area in 2008 to be closer to his sister and her family, he opened the bakery at 9486 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

After about six years in Miami Twp, the bakery moved to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center. Many of the bakery’s customers stemmed from the Centerville-Kettering area, so the move gave them easier access.

Ryan Chen, Boosalis’ business partner, described Boosalis Baking and Cafe as a traditional, authentic European patisserie with American touches. The bakery is known for its fresh, handmade baked goods that include kouign-amann, croissants, scones, cookies, muffins, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls. Employees hand roll croissants four times a day.

Boosalis Baking and Cafe expanded in 2022 to the Cincinnati area at 7565 Kenwood Road. Boosalis is focusing on the Kenwood location as Chen brings his expertise to Centerville.

Chen previously lived in Europe. He has a love for European pastries and became a Boosalis customer when he moved to Centerville.

He recalled “last year was really hard” due to staffing shortages but says Boosalis is happy to offer expanded hours. The Centerville location is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Chen said they hope to open Sundays starting early next year.

Boosalis Baking and Cafe also has plans to purchase new equipment and freshen up the bakery’s interior.

Chen said they are planning to “stay as long as possible” in Centerville. He also looks forward to becoming more involved in the community.

For more information about Boosalis Baking and Cafe, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.