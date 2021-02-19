Boosalis cafe named ‘Best Bakery in Ohio’ for 2nd year in a row

For the second year in a row, a Centerville bakery has been named the “Best Bakery in Ohio” by the national website “Eat This, Not That!”
The designation was the fourth accolade in the last three years for Boosalis Baking and Café, located in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center. Boosalis Baking also has been included in a Yelp list of the 30 Best Bakeries in the country, placing 25th, and in the fall of 2018, the Centerville bakery was named “Best Coffee Shop in Ohio” by USA Today.
Here’s what Eat This, Not That had to say about Boosalis Baking, both last year and again this year:
“The French-inspired pastries at this family-run joint are all made from scratch with European-grade butter, using time-honored baking traditions and recipes that have been passed down for generations. Yelpers agree that all of that effort is obvious once you take one bite of their scones, croissants, cookies, macaroons, florentines, financiers, and other treats, or sandwiches on homemade bread.”
“Without a doubt, the most popular item of the best bakery in Ohio is the ultra-rich Kouign-Amann pastry — a buttery croissant that's served like a cupcake. Other favorites include the pecan sticky buns, chocolate croissants, ginger molasses cookies, and peanut butter cookies, all of which they say rival any European bakery.”
Here’s how the web site described its methodology: “We worked with Yelp to determine the best bakery in every state. According to Yelp, "'Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and the star rating for a business. All the businesses on this list are in the 'Bakery' category on Yelp."
After reviewing the top two or three bakeries in every state according to Yelp's data, we selected one that amassed particularly standout reviews.”
Boosalis Baking opened in 2008 on Ohio 741 in Miami Twp. and operated there until 2014. It moved that year to its current location at 175 E. Alex Bell Road, across from outlot space that formerly housed Doubleday’s Grill and Tavern.