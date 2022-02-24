Ghostlight Coffee to open inside Dayton Arcade

The people’s choice for “Dayton’s Best Coffeehouse” has something big in the works at the Dayton Arcade.
Ghostlight Coffee and the Dayton Arcade have announced plans for “Gather by Ghostlight” to open in the Arcade’s Fourth St. building on the first floor. The new café aims to open in early-to-mid summer 2022 at 37-39 W. 4th St.
“We are excited to bring a new concept to Dayton that aligns with the culture Ghostlight is known for,” said Shane Anderson, founder of Ghostlight Coffee. “The tradition of apéro is as much a state of mind as a time of day. It is a celebration of those blissful hours between work and personal time, and sharing these moments over a drink and a bite in good company.”
Two entrances will open to the café — at the 4th Street and Arcade Rotunda entrances, as well as exterior and interior patios.
The new concept will offer both regular and zero-proof beer, wines and spirits, with an added focus on aperitifs, spritzes and digestifs. Ghostlight customers can expect to find a few of the coffeehouse and eatery’s existing breakfast and pastry items alongside new brunch, lunch and small plate creations from the culinary leadership of Dayton Chef Jenn DiSanto, according to Anderson.
“An inclusive beverage program designed for all lifestyles is important as we refine the concept,” Anderson said. “It is our intention to combine the social and community spirit of the morning coffeehouse with a later afternoon apéro, into one gathering space.”
Once open, hours will be Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
About the Author