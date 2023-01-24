Bubble tea shop moving into former Dayton coffee bar

“I love Nicole – she’s great,” Barker said. “She has a really good following and people really like what she’s doing, so I think she will make that space look really fun and I’m happy for her.”

Billie Gold Bubble Tea opened as a food truck in Oct. 2018. Cornett explained when she started there were no bubble tea shops in Dayton.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“I just thought it’d be something fun that I did on the weekends or took to festivals occasionally,” Cornett said. “But then it ended up just being more popular than I expected.”

She said she is looking forward to having a regular spot for her customers, who can expect the same menu with some new drinks and unique snacks.

Cornett confirmed she will still operate the food truck but plans to change how often and where.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea will be a place for all ages to hang out, Cornett said. She also looks forward to introducing some fun events to bring the community together.

“It’s really hard to have a bad day when you’re drinking a bubble tea,” Cornett said. “We always say when you’re hot, hungry, thirsty or tired, a bubble tea will fix your problems.”

For more information about Billie Gold Bubble Tea, visit the food truck’s Facebook and Instagram pages or www.billiegoldbubbletea.com.