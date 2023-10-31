Buffalo Wild Wings in Xenia sets opening date

The Dayton area’s newest Buffalo Wild Wings is opening Monday, Nov. 6 at 104 Hospitality Drive in Xenia, confirmed regional manager James Shaffer.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio sits between Lowe’s Home Center and Wal-Mart.

Steve Brodsky, economic development coordinator for the city of Xenia, previously said there is sufficient space on the site for additional development. However, the city isn’t aware of any additional plans at this time.

Explore New Mexican restaurant opens in Xenia

The opening of Buffalo Wild Wings comes about one month after Don Patron Mexican Grill opened at 175 Hospitality Drive.

Other restaurants with plans to open in Xenia include Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard, just west of Hospitality Drive. Waffle House also has plans to open at 1963 Harner Drive, on the south side of U.S. 35, near Progress Drive.

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. The restaurant has nearby locations in Beavercreek, Dayton, Fairborn, Kettering, Centerville and Huber Heights.