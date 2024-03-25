Bunny Trail event at Air Force museum open to public

By Alex Cutler
47 minutes ago
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a free Easter Bunny Trail event Saturday for children.

Each of the museum’s galleries will be decorated with large inflatable characters. These inflatables will have candy for guests to collect using baskets brought from home. The Easter Bunny also will be present.

Besides the bunny trail itself, the annual event will have other activities for guests. Balloon artists, face painters and glitter tattoos will be free for attendees. The Air Force Band of Flight will also be performing three shows during the day: One at 11 a.m., one at noon and one at 1 p.m.

How to go

What: Bunny Trail

Where: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

When: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday

More Info: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

