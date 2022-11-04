Burger chain closes in Washington Township

The Burger King located at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Dayton or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
The restaurant, owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, opened in Washington Twp. in 2018. TOMS King owns several Miami Valley Burger King locations.
A worker at this restaurant location had “no comment” on the closure.
When the restaurant opened, TOMS King operated more than 130 restaurants in Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.
The restaurant was located near the Skeeter Lane intersection and was surrounded by other fast-food chain restaurants including Arby’s, McDonald’s, Taco Bell and several others.
Burger King, founded in 1954, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, according to the chain’s website.
About the Author