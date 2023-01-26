Businesses throughout Dayton area feature Bengals-themed treats

As the Cincinnati Bengals head to the AFC Championship Game, business owners are making sure fans across the Dayton area are ready to celebrate with Bengals-themed food and treats.
Theresa Hammons, owner of Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood, told Dayton.com she started carrying Bengals-theme bakery items at the beginning of the season. She noted Bengals fans began asking for special items as soon as the playoffs started.
“Food is something that is always celebrated,” Hammons said. “You always celebrate great memories and life celebrations with food and sweetness. We’re just glad people choose us to do that with.”
If you are a business owner selling Bengals-themed food, treats or drinks, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com with details.
Here is a list of businesses throughout the Miami Valley celebrating the Bengals:
🏈🧡🖤 Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Location: 21 Park Ave., Oakwood
Offerings: The bakery will be stocked Thursday, Friday and Saturday with cookies, cakes, doughnuts, cookie cakes, cupcakes, muffins, cheesecake and much more decked out in orange, black and stripes.
“Anything that’s bakery oriented we can turn into something Bengals,” Hammons said.
More Information: Call 937-293-1719 or visit the bakery’s Facebook page.
🏈🧡🖤 AmyCakes & Cookies
Location: 5 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg
Offerings: The bakery is offering a variety of game day items like cookies and cupcakes on Saturday (limited quantities). Some items are available for pre-order only.
More Information: Call 937-247-0708 or visit www.loveamycakes.com.
🏈🧡🖤 Cake, Hope, and Love
Location: 1490 N. Fairfield Rd. Suite B, Beavercreek
Offerings: The bakery is offering a Bengals Box for fans to preorder by Friday for pickup on Saturday. The box includes football sugar cookies, dipped pretzel rods, dipped rice krispie treats and dipped oreos.
Customers who order a box for this weekend and the Bengals win, will receive an automatic $5 coupon for a Super Bowl Buttercream Board.
More Information: Visit www.cakehopeandlove.com/product/bengals-box or the bakery’s Facebook page.
🏈🧡🖤 Rip Rap Shake Shack
Location: 6010 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton
Offerings: Rip Rap Shake Shack has Bengals to-go boxes and custom cakes available for pre-order. Customers must preorder by Friday for Saturday pickup or preorder by Saturday for Sunday pickup.
More Information: Call 937-236-1065 or visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.
🏈🧡🖤 The Root Beer Stande
Location: 1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
Offerings: The Root Beer Stande is featuring a $5 Joe Burrow dog, a jalapeño cheese filled beef dog topped with chili, onions, mustard and cheese. The deal is available through Sunday.
More Information: Call 937-640-1114 or visit its Facebook page.
About the Author