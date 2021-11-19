Buy $50 get $25 free with this downtown holiday deal

The buy $50 get $25 free in Downtown Dollars is a limited-time, while funds last offer that began yesterday, Nov. 18.

The bonus Downtown Dollars will be delivered to the purchaser in separate $25 gift vouchers from their $50 purchases, according to a release from Downtown Dayton Partnership The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but the $25 bonus card(s) will expire if not used before December 31, 2021. This promotion is capped at a maximum of four Bonus Buys per customer.