Buy $50 get $25 free with this downtown holiday deal

A gift-card program that began last year during the pandemic that allows shoppers to spend freely at any of their favorite Dayton businesses is getting even better this holiday season.
The buy $50 get $25 free in Downtown Dollars is a limited-time, while funds last offer that began yesterday, Nov. 18.
The bonus Downtown Dollars will be delivered to the purchaser in separate $25 gift vouchers from their $50 purchases, according to a release from Downtown Dayton Partnership The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but the $25 bonus card(s) will expire if not used before December 31, 2021. This promotion is capped at a maximum of four Bonus Buys per customer.
“Downtown Dollars are redeemable at more than 80 independent, local businesses that offer food, drinks, shopping and more,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “They make a great holiday gift for anyone on your list, and this deal gives you a little holiday cheer for yourself, too! Our local, small businesses still need our help as we emerge from the pandemic, and Downtown Dollars are a great way to support them and keep your shopping small and local this holiday season.”
When Downtown Dollars are purchased, the e-gift card is delivered via email or text message. Benefits of the Downtown Dollars e-gift cards include:
- Downtown Dollars are accepted at more than 80 participating merchants in Downtown Dayton.
- No monthly inactivity fees.
- Your Downtown Dollars balance is listed directly on the card and is updated as you use your card.
- Purchasing cards is fast, personalized and instantaneous – great for gifts!
- Monthly reminders are sent via email and/or text message to help customers remember they have the gift card available for use.
