Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg

Rajun Cajun Grill has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miamisburg after traveling to different fairs, festivals and pop-ups over the last four years.
“What we try to do is make good food and bring people together,” said David R. Vaughn, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melissa. Usually good food does that, so we figured why not go bigger.”
Rajun Cajun Grill, which opened Jan. 10, is located at 17 S. Main Street in the space that previously housed Mz. Pickles for nearly 12 years. The sandwich shop closed in November.
Vaughn, who used to build houses and food trucks, says he started Rajun Cajun Grill out of love for Cajun food and as a means to spend more time with his family, including his five children. He says the most popular items thus far have been bourbon chicken, rice and beans, jambalaya and gumbo.
“Some people are afraid that things are going to be real spicy, but here at Rajun Cajun we make everything for the casual person and then if people want it spicy, we take it up to that,” said Vaughn.
Other items on the menu include The Big Easy Sampler, which includes bourbon chicken, sausage, rice and beans and jambalaya. They also have sandwiches, burritos, po-boy sandwiches and side items.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carryout, dine-in or call-in orders. For more information on Rajun Cajun Grill, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 937-266-4071.
