Carillon’s Tree of Light preparing to usher in the holidays

With the holiday season coming up, so is the Tree of Light at Carillon Historical Park on Wednesday Nov. 3 2021. The tree has over 20,000 lights, with 96 wires leading to the ground. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
With the holiday season coming up, so is the Tree of Light at Carillon Historical Park on Wednesday Nov. 3 2021. The tree has over 20,000 lights, with 96 wires leading to the ground. STAFF/JIM NOELKER

Credit: Jim Noelker

Carillon Historical Park’s Tree of Light is being assembled today, Nov. 3, beckoning the start of the holiday season.

The beautiful display will feature 20,000 lights, with 96 wires leading to the ground. The celebratory illumination date has yet to be determined.

“A Carillon Christmas” will be held Nov. 23-Dec 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. The Park is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets will range from $8-$12.

For more information, visit daytonhistory.org.

