Celebrate April Fools weekend with the DPO

The concert opens with Richard Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks,” a fun tone poem recognizing the misadventures of the colorful, titular character found in German folklore.

Next, Aleksandra Kasman, a 2019-2020 Young Artist in Residence of NPR’s Performance Today, makes her DPO debut soloing in Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto. Filled with roughly 30,000 notes, the piece is demanding to play but a marvel to hear. Praised for her “power and vividness” at the piano, Kasman is in demand as a soloist and educator with orchestras and music institutions across the U.S. and around the world.