Celebrate beer, local brewing this weekend in downtown Dayton

“Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing” is returning to The Yellow Cab Tavern from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 for a tasting event featuring 15 local breweries.

“Our region has such a strong local brewing scene,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “We always look forward to getting all of these breweries together for this annual exclusively local tasting event!”

Breweries planning to participate include:

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

The Dayton Beer Company

Devil Wind Brewing

Fifth Street Brewpub

Hairless Hare Brewery

Little Fish

Lock 27 Brewing

Loose Ends Brewing

Lucky Star

Nowhere In Particular

Southern Ohio Brewing

Toxic Brew Co.

Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Yellow Springs Brewing

Entry to this event is free with 6-ounce pours costing $3 the day of the event. Attendees can purchase eight, 6-ounce pours ahead of the event online for $20. Each brewery will provide a signature beer for tasting.

“Having 15 local craft breweries and all of their fans and friends all at The Yellow Cab Tavern really showcases the community that this movement has built,” Johnson said.

In addition to several food trucks, the event will also offer live music from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring Eric Bolander and his band.

The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton. For more information, visit www.beerdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.