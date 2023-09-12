BreakingNews
Celebration of Life and Legacy slated for ‘Crystal City’ creator Robert Blackstone

Celebration of Life and Legacy slated for ‘Crystal City’ creator Robert Blackstone

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

A Celebration of Life and Legacy for Robert Blackstone, creator of the fascinating, relevant and thought-provoking “Crystal City” exhibition, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in downtown Dayton.

The ceremony will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at “Crystal City,” located inside the first floor of the vacant Leigh Building on the corner of Second and Ludlow streets.

Blackstone, born Sept. 19, 1971, died Aug. 1 in downtown Dayton from a gunshot wound in the chest, but his artistic imprint lives on in his sprawling installation that began in 1990 on his grandmother’s dining room table with just a few pieces. Figurines, mirrors, ornaments, stuffed animals and train sets are among the eye-popping kaleidoscope of found objects within the display.

ExploreRemembering Dayton artist Robert Blackstone: ‘He found the extraordinary in the ordinary’

The self-taught Blackstone was a perfect fit for The Collaboratory, who embraced his outsider spirit and passion for the unique.

“The Collaboratory is all about building a better Dayton,” said Peter Benkendorf, founder of The Collaboratory. “We’re really a place of refuge for anybody who has ideas about building a better community and doesn’t know where to go. Bobby wasn’t necessarily a part of the art establishment, but a lot of artists saw ‘Crystal City’ which meant a lot to him. It meant everything to him to say he was an artist.”

ExploreWright State fall lecture series begins next week with former Smithsonian director

For more information about “Crystal City” or to discuss ideas to secure a long-term future for the installation, contact The Collaboratory at 937-732-5123 or visit daytoncollaboratory.org.

In Other News
1
HAUNTED HOUSE GUIDE: 9 spooky attractions in the Dayton region
2
New restaurant applies for liquor license in Dayton’s Belmont...
3
Test drive electric cars, enjoy food trucks at EcoFest in Kettering
4
Celebrate beer, local brewing this weekend in downtown Dayton
5
Dayton Seafood Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top