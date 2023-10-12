Celebration of life planned for Loose Ends Brewing owner

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15 in remembrance of Loose Ends Brewing co-owner Kent Loose, followed by a celebration of life at the brewery. Loose died on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the age of 66.

“You don’t have to know Kent personally to (attend). If he stopped by your table one day to just say hi, you’re more than welcomed,” said John Loose, Kent’s son. “Please bring your favorite Kent story because that’s what he wanted.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The father-son duo opened the Centerville brewery in Oct. 2020 to give back to their town. John said he couldn’t imagine opening a brewery with anyone else.

“Being a food developer he really wanted a kitchen and at that time the trend for brewpubs was the fastest growing segment in the craft beer industry,” John said.

From helping wash dishes on Friday nights to early Saturday morning runs to Restaurant Depot, Kent was known for doing anything and everything around the brewery.

“He was such a big people person,” John said. “Whenever he had the opportunity, he was always walking around greeting tables, seeing how (customers) were doing, making sure they were enjoying their meal, (and) thanking them for coming in.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

With around 15 years of experience as a food developer with Kroger, Kent was very involved in developing the menu and coming up with new items. One of his latest creations was a smash burger with a house secret sauce. John shared Kent was planning to retire in December from P.L. Marketing, who contracted him to Kroger, and the brewery was going to be his full-time job.

John told Dayton.com in June his dad started having stomach pain, which progressively intensified. In September he was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that starts in the glands that lines the insides of the organs. Kent was getting ready for his next round of chemo when the oncologist said it would be too much for him. He later died.

Through this difficult time for the Loose family, John said the team at the brewery has been incredible.

“I’m really proud... of our staff here because I was gone all of September,” John said. “Everybody stepped up. They gave me the opportunity to spend the final days with my dad.”

Kent grew up in Kettering and went to Fairmont West High School. He received an associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College and moved to Centerville after John was born.

John described Kent as a typical dad who knew how to do and fix everything. He also said he was a religious man who found a lot of strength in his faith and had a huge heart.

“He was a giver,” John said. “He never asked for anything but gave the world everything he could.”

Kent is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rebecca Loose, his brother, Greg (Cathy) Loose, his children, Angela Post and John Loose, and three grandchildren, Jake, Luna and Mary Post.

The memorial service will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton, followed by the celebration of life at 5 p.m. at the brewery, 890 S. Main St. in Centerville.