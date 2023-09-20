Centerville Fall Fest adds Oktoberfest to all-day community celebration

Centerville’s Fall Fest at Stubbs Park on Saturday, Sept. 30 is adding an Oktoberfest celebration with live music in the evening to create an all-day community event.

The event, organized by the city of Centerville and The Heart of Centerville & Washington Twp., kicks off at noon with a Vendor Village featuring 100 local vendors showcasing art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, vintage items and more.

During this time, kids activities will include face painting, balloon animals, hayrides throughout the park, s’mores made over campfire, a photo booth, inflatables and a petting zoo. There will also be several food trucks.

To kick off the start of fall, The Heart of Centerville & Washington Township have donated thousands of pumpkins for kids to select their favorite and take home for free.

At 5 p.m. the event will transition to an Oktoberfest with plenty of tables and seating under a large tent. Loose Ends Brewing Company, Bock Family Brewing, Heavier Than Air Brewing Company and Lock 27 Brewing will be serving drinks.

Forte will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with Motown Sounds of Touch taking the stage at 7 p.m.

The city of Centerville described Fall Fest as its fastest-growing event bringing together everyone’s autumn favorites.

Stubbs Park is located at 255 W. Spring Valley Road in Centerville.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

