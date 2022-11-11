Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests

According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”

Explore 10 events you should check out across the Dayton region this weekend

Hall, a Centerville High School graduate, moved to Chicago nine years ago to pursue stand-up comedy. He performed comedy in Dayton, specifically open mic nights at Wiley’s Comedy Club. He also took classes at Dayton Funny Bone.