Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests

31 minutes ago

Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time.

According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”

Hall, a Centerville High School graduate, moved to Chicago nine years ago to pursue stand-up comedy. He performed comedy in Dayton, specifically open mic nights at Wiley’s Comedy Club. He also took classes at Dayton Funny Bone.

“Since moving to Chicago, he studied at the Second City Conservatory and currently produces a show twice a month called Sauteed Standup,” said Janet Hall, Nathan’s mother. “He and Kristen met in an improv class several years ago.”

Credit: PHOTO BY FORESTT STRONG LAFAVE

Credit: PHOTO BY FORESTT STRONG LAFAVE

Read the article here.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

