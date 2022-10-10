Centerville resident to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

Zack Russell, a contracting officer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will compete on “Jeopardy!” Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Centerville resident is a 2008 Troy High School graduate.
Russell’s mother, Donna Pierce Russell, posted the following on Facebook:
“I am always proud of him but this is a huge moment in his life. The journey to get on Jeopardy has been a long process but he never gave up and he passed every test/audition they threw at him.”
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
In Other News
1
Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrates Cincinnati Zoo hippo with online-only...
2
Young’s Christmas Tree Farm taking reservations to cut your own tree
3
The Catering House by Christopher’s extends soft opening
4
‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to...
5
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
About the Author