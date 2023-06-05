Centerville restaurant now open for lunch

“That’s what Margot is always striving for,” Perrine said. “She always calls her guest her friends and her family. She welcomes everyone into her restaurants. She just wants to create an atmosphere of being able to take care of people.”

The new restaurant offers a taste of Europe and South America. Unlike Salar, which focuses on Peruvian cuisine with international dishes, Manna will focus on European cuisine with French foods and touch of Peruvian.

The menu features salads, hors d’oeuvres and a variety of entrees like Poulet au Four, Lamb Côtelette, Filet Poêlé and Summer Truffle.

For more information about Manna, located at 61 W. Franklin St., visit www.mannauptown.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.